Oklahoma received $100 million in highway grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation after an effort spearheaded by Rep. Tom Cole and Sen. Jim Inhofe proved successful.
The money will support two projects that directly benefit Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District, which Cole represents.
The first grant of $50 million is going toward the I-40 Douglas Interchange project.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, this project will widen 6.3 miles of I-40 and reconstruct the I-40 and Douglas Boulevard Interchange. The project also improves the access to Tinker Air Force Base and a more reliable commuter and freight route within the Oklahoma City metro.
“I am pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected two critical infrastructure projects in Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District to receive significant awards,” Cole said in a statement. “The receipt of this tremendous funding will greatly improve and strengthen the ability to move both people and freight in vital commuter and trade corridors while increasing travel safety statewide.”
In March, Cole and the rest of the Oklahoma delegation signed onto a letter urging Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to award the grant to Oklahoma.
“This is great news for Oklahoma, and I was delighted to personally advocate for bringing this essential funding to the district I represent within our state,” Cole said. “In the years ahead, I look forward to seeing the incredible statewide benefits of DOT’s generous $100 million investment in these key projects.”
The second $50 million grant benefits the I-35 Red River Bridge project. This project is a 22-mile project that would update the roadway to current design standards and provide congestion relief for expected future traffic increases, among other things.
Cole and Inhofe wrote to Buttigieg in March asking him to award the grant for this specific project.
“This funding will go toward reconstructing, widening and improving two extremely important highways in Oklahoma: I-40 and I-35, supporting jobs, driving economic growth and increasing safety for the travelling public,” Inhofe said in a statement. “As we continue to discuss a broad, national infrastructure package, regionally important projects like these that are real, tangible, Oklahoma infrastructure will continue to be my focus in Congress.”
Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz called the grant announcement “welcome news.”
“The two grants that will improve I-40 in Oklahoma City near Tinker Air Force Base and I-35 in south Oklahoma in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation are Oklahoma’s primary interstate route,” Gatz said in a statement. “Modernizing these two key corridors takes true partnership at the federal and state levels, and we are grateful for Sen. Inhofe’s infrastructure leadership along with Congressman Tom Cole, Congresswoman Stephanie Bice and all of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation.”
Thursday’s business
In addition to the grants ODOT received from the federal government, the state has another chance at project funds come Thursday, when the House votes on the INVEST in America Act.
The act is the House’s version of the infrastructure package, and passed out of committee on a bipartisan vote. Experts say, however, that few to no Republicans are expected to vote for the bill on the floor.
Though Republicans don’t plan on voting for the bill, Transportation Committee Chair Peter DeFazio, D-OR., is expected to leave Republican earmarks in the bill.
Three of Oklahoma’s House members — Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-OKC, Frank Lucas, R-Yukon, and Cole — have attached earmarks to the legislation.
The bill includes funding for nine Oklahoma infrastructure projects totaling approximately $55 million.
