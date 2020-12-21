Religious organizations — including faith-based universities and schools — in Oklahoma received almost $85 million in federal aid over the course of the pandemic.
According to a review by The Transcript of recently released data from the Small Business Administration, Oklahoma religious institutions received just over $84 million worth of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Oklahoma businesses in total received $3.76 billion in PPP funding.
The PPP loan has caused some controversy since it marks the first time the federal government has provided any kind of direct monetary assistance to untaxed religious institutions or houses of worship.
The PPP loan was created under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump passed in late March. Small businesses or non-profit organizations with under 500 employees were allowed to apply for a loan of up to $10 million.
“The Paycheck Protection Program is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll,” the SBA’s website reads.
However, the SBA clarified that the loans do not exclude religious organizations.
“We additionally clarify that faith-based organizations are eligible to receive SBA loans regardless of whether they provide secular social services,” an FAQ portion of the SBA’s website reads. “That is, no otherwise eligible organization will be disqualified from receiving a loan because of the religious nature, religious identity or religious speech of the organization.”
Some have argued that the government stepping in to assist religious institutions and houses of worship violates the separation of church and state, including Americans United for Separation of Church and State’s Rob Boston.
“This is direct government funding of religion,” Boston told the Houston Chronicle. “And once government funding enters the equation, all bets are off. It then becomes a matter of public interest to determine if taxpayer money was spent in accordance with whatever law we’re talking about.”
Life.Church Operations LLC, based in Edmond, OK. received a $7,007,000 PPP loan, the biggest loan of any religious institution in Oklahoma and the 16th biggest loan received out of any business in the state.
Life.Church claimed 451 employees across 36 locations on their loan, which puts them under the less than 500 employee requirement put forth by the SBA.
In a statement to The Transcript, Life.Church’s pastor and innovation leader Bobby Gruenewald said they are thankful nonprofits had the opportunity to apply for the PPP loan because they believe organizations like theirs “play an important role in serving communities during times of crisis.”
“This program was helpful in keeping our team members employed, and we’re thankful we’ve been able to continue to meet the needs of our 36 locations as we've served our communities during this uncertain year,” Gruenewald said.
Life.Church has one location in Norman and one location in Moore.
According to PPP data released by the federal government, two other religious organizations in Norman received a PPP loan. Victory Family Church received a PPP loan of $485,400 and claimed 48 employees; McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church received a loan of $369,000 and claimed 122 employees.
Stephen Mitchell, business administrator for McFarlin Memorial, said the PPP loan helped them immensely and that 100% of it went to payroll.
“Offering and giving was down understandably due to the suspension of in-person worship and without the PPP loan we wouldn’t sustain our current staff and at the same time be in position to go forward in 2021,” Mitchell said.
Victory Family Church did not immediately respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.