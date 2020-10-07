NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday, including 28 new cases in Norman.
Wednesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative case total to 94,352.
After dipping below 1,000 at the start of the week, the state's seven-day case average climbed again Wednesday to 1,021.86.
State hospitalizations reached another record high on Tuesday, when the state's latest executive order report showed 738 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state. A map showing the distribution of the state's hospitalizations is available in the nightly report.
Oklahoma reported nine additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,075. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
As of Wednesday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,527. The state has reported 40 deaths — four of which were identified in the last week — and 3,112 recoveries in Norman.
With 67 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,654. The county has recorded 78 COVID-related deaths and 5,751 recoveries.
Moore reported 12 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,153. Moore has recorded 14 COVID-related deaths and 969 recoveries.
The county is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS is in the process of phasing back in in-person instruction after raising its threshold for a future return to remote learning.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
