NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,013 new COVID-19 cases in the state Friday as Cleveland County moved up to an orange level on the state's color-coded risk map.
With 49 new cases Friday, Norman's cumulative case total rose to 2,082. The Department of Health has reported 1,676 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
The University of Oklahoma has reported 44 positive tests this week (out of 201 total tests completed Monday and Tuesday) and 135 cumulative positives since Aug. 10. According to the university's online dashboard, as of the last update from Tuesday, 335 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
With 74 new cases Friday, Cleveland County had 4,179 cumulative COVID-19 cases. The county has recorded 66 deaths and 3,442 recoveries.
The county again reached the "orange" rating on Cleveland County's color-coded risk map Friday, reporting 18.01 cases per 100,000 residents. The number is classified as "orange level 1" by Norman Public Schools, which has previously communicated plans to bring high school and middle school students back to in-person instruction with alternating schedules on Tuesday under an orange level 1.
As of Friday, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 62,040. The state's seven-day case average reached 825 on Friday, the highest average Oklahoma has seen in over a month.
Oklahoma is now recording a 7.8% positivity rate. The state reported 518 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations Thursday evening, down from 540 hospitalizations Wednesday.
Oklahoma reported 11 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 846. One of the latest death was in Cleveland County, but not Norman or Moore.
The Health Department has reported 146 cumulative cases, 117 recoveries and 21 deaths across six Norman nursing home facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU will offer expanded on-campus testing with a new testing site at Cate Center 3. The free testing is available to students living on campus, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily beginning Sept. 4. OU Health Services already offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.