NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 24 new cases in Norman.
Tuesday's numbers bring the state's cumulative case total to 86,219. The state's seven-day case average has decreased slightly every day since Friday, landing at 1,021 on Tuesday.
Monday evening's state executive order report showed 618 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, up from 579 at the end of last week.
Oklahoma reported 11 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,018. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
As of Tuesday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,280. The state has reported 36 deaths and 2,842 recoveries in Norman.
With 61 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,124. The county has recorded 70 COVID-related deaths and 5,236 recoveries.
Moore reported 15 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,055. Moore has recorded 13 COVID-related deaths and 882 recoveries.
The county is in its third week straight at an Orange Level on the state's weekly risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans.
NPS is in the process of phasing back in in-person instruction after raising its threshold for a future return to remote learning last week. The district's latest update on cases and quarantine numbers in Norman schools is available here.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
