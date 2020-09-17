NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,034 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 30 new cases in Norman.
With Thursday's new caseload, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total rose to 73,318. The state's seven-day case average is at 945.43, its highest level since Aug. 2.
Wednesday evening's executive order report again showed an 8% positivity rate in Oklahoma, a number that has held steady over the last four reports. The state's suspected and confirmed hospitalizations were at 516 as of Wednesday, down from 528 on Tuesday evening.
The state reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths state Thursday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 930. None of the latest reported deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County, while two were identified in the last 24 hours.
Thursday update brings Norman's cumulative case total to 2,844. The state has reported 35 deaths and 2,288 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County recorded 58 new cases Thursday, bringing the county case total to 5,290. The county has also recorded 68 COVID-related deaths and 4,349 recoveries.
Moore reported eight new cases Thursday, bringing the city's case total to 904. Moore has recorded 779 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths.
The county is at an orange risk level, according to the Health Department's weekly map. The map will be updated this Friday morning.
Norman Public Schools and the State Department of Education have classified the county as an Orange Level 2 (the Health Department does not break the orange risk designation into two levels like the district and the Department of Education do).
The district is holding in-person instruction this week, and will transition to remote learning next week should the county remain at an Orange Level 2 this Friday. A full weekly report on cases and quarantine numbers in NPS schools is available at bit.ly/2Rte2LP.
The University of Oklahoma has reported 269 cumulative COVID-19 cases from OU housing and from Goddard Health Center from August 10 to Sept. 14 (OU's online dashboard was most recently updated with Monday's case numbers). According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday, 224 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.