The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,040 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday, including 36 new COVID-19 cases in Norman.
The latest update brings Norman totals to 12,748 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 11,873 recoveries.
Norman’s COVID-related death toll stands at 122.
Norman Regional Hospital System will confirm and release its newest hospitalization numbers Monday afternoon.
Oklahomans can use the state's online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
The number of vaccinations administered statewide is higher than the cumulative number of statewide COVID cases reported since last March. In a news release Monday, the health department said the statewide demand for vaccinations is still higher than supply, and that appointment slots continue to fill up quickly.
The state also released a graphic (shown below) giving Oklahomans directions for receiving their first and second doses of the vaccine.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,040 new cases statewide Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 404,994.
The state reported just four additional deaths Monday, bringing the state death toll to 3,817. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again Monday to 2,018, down from 2,068 on Sunday.
The last state update on Friday evening showed 917 statewide hospitalizations. The state will release new hospitalization numbers in Monday evening's executive order report.
Despite high vaccination numbers and decreasing case and hospitalization numbers, Oklahomans should continue to distance, mask and maintain high physical hygiene standards in order to keep mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and all new variants, health officials say.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 27,264.
The health department has reported 25,181 recoveries in the county.
The county recorded one additional death on Monday — though not in Norman or Moore — that brought the county death toll to 237.
Moore reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,836. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Friday morning’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case average is at its lowest level in three months.
The latest map shows an average of 49.4 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, down from the 76.2 new case average recorded the week before. The new case average was last at a number below 50 in the state’s Nov. 5 risk assessment map.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
