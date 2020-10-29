NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday, including 53 cases in Norman.
Thursday's new case number brings the state's cumulative case total to 120,193. The state's seven-day case average is at about 1,101.
The latest executive order report from Wednesday evening showed 874 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
The state reported 20 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,306.
One of the latest deaths was in Cleveland County, bringing the county death toll to exactly 100. The latest county death was in Moore.
As of Thursday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 4,396. The state has reported 56 deaths and 3,891 recoveries in Norman.
With 85 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,485. The county has recorded 100 COVID-related deaths and 7,404 recoveries.
Moore reported 17 new cases Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,510. Moore has now reported 16 COVID-related deaths and 1,294 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The map will be updated Friday morning.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
