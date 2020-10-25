NORMAN — After a record-setting day of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the state reports 1,051 new cases on Sunday.
The added 1,051 new cases brings Oklahoma to 116,736 total cases with a record high 15,946 active cases. On Sunday, Oklahoma reported four new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,249.
The state reported 58 new cases in Norman on Sunday and no new deaths. Norman’s cumulative case total sits at 4,314. There have been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Norman.
With 93 new cases Sunday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total rose to 8,311. The county death toll remains at 90 as there were no new deaths in Cleveland County on Sunday.
Moore reported 22 new cases Sunday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,463. Moore reported no new deaths on Sunday, while the city’s COVID-19 related death toll remains at 15.
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report has Oklahoma ranked in the Red Zone for both new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, and test positivity stating that more than 10% of every test run is a positive one.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The map, updated Friday morning, shows 30.4 cases per 100,000 people on average for the week of Oct. 16-22.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.