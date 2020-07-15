NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Oklahoma's highest-ever single-day jump in cases on Wednesday with 1,075 new cases in the state.
As of Wednesday, the state has reported 22,813 total COVID-19 cases and 17,366 recoveries. Oklahoma has now broken new case total records two days in a row.
As the state announced its record-breaking daily case increase Wednesday morning, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently self isolating until he is cleared to return to work in person.
Oklahoma reported 561 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations on Tuesday evening. The number is just one short of the state's all-time hospitalization record from late March.
The recent spike in new cases is due not just to increased testing, but to higher rates of positive tests and increased community spread, state health officials say. Experts are encouraging Oklahomans to continue to practice both social distancing and increased hygiene; multiple cities have now mandatory mask ordinances of some kind.
The Health Department reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state death toll to 432. The latest deaths did not occur in Norman or Cleveland County, and did not happen in the last 24 hours.
The Health Department reported 28 new cases in Norman Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 781.
The Health Department has reported 600 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
Wednesday's update showed 78 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now reported 1,526 total COVID-19 cases and 1,165 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
As of Tuesday evening's executive order report, there have been 133 total COVID-19 cases, 113 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
