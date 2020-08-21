NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,077 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 33 new cases in Norman.
Friday's update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 51,746. The state has reported 43,417 recoveries.
The state's seven-day new case average is up again Friday after briefly trending down earlier this week. Friday's new case number is the highest single-day case increase the state has reported in more than two weeks.
The state reported a 7.3% positive rate out of all recorded COVID-19 tests in its Thursday executive order report.
Norman's three-day rolling new case average rose again Friday with 33 new cases in the city. The Department of Health has reported 1,678 total cases and 1,460 recoveries in Norman.
Norman has also recorded 33 COVID-related deaths, 10 of which were identified in the last month alone.
Oklahoma reported six additional deaths statewide Friday, none of them in Cleveland County. The state's death toll is now at 715.
As of Thursday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma had 562 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations, down from 564 on Wednesday.
Cleveland County reported 70 new cases Friday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,469. The Health Department has reported 62 deaths and 2,966 recoveries in the county.
As of Friday's update to the Health Department's color-coded risk map, the county is still in the yellow alert zone. The state moves a county into the orange zone if it begins reporting more than 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 people; Cleveland County is now reporting 12.98 per 100,000.
Thursday evening's executive order report also showed 140 cumulative cases, 114 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.