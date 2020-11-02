NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,084 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including 24 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 125,195.
The state generally reports relatively low new case numbers (in the 600s to 800s) on Sundays and Mondays because of a lag in reporting over the weekend. This Sunday and Monday's numbers, however, were both over 1,000.
The state's seven-day case average rose again Monday, and is now at 1,114.
The state will release its first executive order report of the week on Monday night.
With nine additional deaths reported statewide Monday, the state's death toll rose to 1,354. One of the latest deaths was in Cleveland County, though not in Norman or Moore.
Norman reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths. The city's cumulative case total is at 4,543, with 4,021 recoveries.
The city has recorded 59 COVID-19-related deaths, 20 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
The Health Department amended its executive order report format last week, and is no longer showing case and death numbers in long-term care facilities on a nightly basis. The Norman Veterans Center is currently in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sparked at least 59 cases among residents and 28 among staff in the last month and half, and has been linked to the deaths of at least 27 residents.
With 52 new cases Monday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,778. The county has recorded 106 COVID-related deaths and 7,660 recoveries.
Moore reported 21 new cases Monday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 1,588. Moore has reported 17 COVID-related deaths.
Cleveland County is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. For the week of Oct. 23-29, Cleveland County reported 27.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
