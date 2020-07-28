NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 15 in Norman on Tuesday.
Tuesday's new cases bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 33,775. The Health Department has also reported 26,363 recoveries.
Tuesday's case numbers represent one of the highest single-day case increases Oklahoma has reported yet. The state also recorded its second-highest seven-day case average, which takes new cases over seven consecutive days and averages them to draw trends over time.
At this time last month, Oklahoma was recording an average of about 370 new cases each day; on Tuesday, the case average was at about 947.
The state's hospitalization update on Monday evening showed 596 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations, 207 of them in the ICU. The numbers are down slightly over last week's hospitalization numbers, which held in the low 600s.
The department on Tuesday reported 13 additional COVID deaths, none of which were identified in the last 24 hours. Of the 13 newest deaths, one occurred in Cleveland County, which has now reported 42 total COVID-related deaths.
The latest Cleveland County death did not occur in Norman, which has not reported a new death since the second week of June. Norman's known COVID death toll still stands at 23.
The department reported 15 new cases in Norman Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 1,145. The Health Department has reported 907 recoveries in Norman.
The state also reported 39 new cases in Cleveland County Tuesday, bringing the county's cumulative case total to 2,209. The county has also recorded 1,765 recoveries.
As of Monday's executive order report, the Health Department has reported 143 total COVID-19 cases, 121 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The newest case appears to be at the Oklahoma Veterans Center, which has now reported eight total cases, six total recoveries and one death.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.