NORMAN — As the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — including 69 new cases in Norman — an expert encouraged Oklahomans to get vaccinated for influenza and help the state through the upcoming flu season.
Wednesday's new case load brings the state's cumulative case total to 80,161. The state's seven-day case average is at about 1,125, its highest level yet.
In a Wednesday update, Dr. Dale Bratzler attributed much of the recent spike in statewide cases to cases in correctional facilities. Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said that of the 1,101 new COVID cases reported statewide Monday, nearly 400 were concentrated in one county with a correctional facility.
Bratzler said he was uncertain how much the recent addition of rapid antigen tests to the state's case totals has contributed the state's high numbers, but noted that factors like Labor Day, school re-openings and spreader events are all playing into those numbers as well.
Tuesday evening's executive order report showed 612 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, down slightly from 628 at the end of last week. The state's positivity rate, as of Tuesday, was at 8.1%.
Bratzler also encouraged Oklahomans Wednesday to get a flu vaccine, noting that with flu season approaching and no vaccine for COVID-19 on the market, vaccinating against the flu can help reduce cases and severity of influenza in the state and help hospital capacity this winter. Along with the vaccine, Bratzler said using basic hygiene safeguards will help with both the flu and COVID-19.
"Wearing masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing prevent both COVID-19 and influenza," Bratzler said. "…Wearing a mask helps prevent influenza — we probably should have been doing it for a long time.”
Oklahoma reported eight additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 970. None of the deaths were identified in the last 24 hours, and none occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
Wednesday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total to 3,116. The state has reported 35 deaths and 2,614 recoveries in Norman.
With 124 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 5,782. The county has recorded 68 COVID-related deaths and 4,827 recoveries.
The county is currently at an Orange Level on the state's weekly risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans. NPS is holding remote instruction at all grade levels this week. The district's latest report on cases and quarantine numbers in Norman schools is available here.
The University of Oklahoma has not updated new case numbers on its online dashboard since Friday. According to the dashboard, as of Monday, 540 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating or quarantining due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
