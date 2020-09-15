NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,091 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 68 new cases in Norman.
With Tuesday's new caseload, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total rose to 71,314. The state's seven-day case average is at 894.43, its highest level since Aug. 2.
Monday evening's executive order report showed the state's positivity rate at 8% and Oklahoma's suspected and confirmed hospitalizations at 561 (up from 499 at the end of last week).
The state reported seven additional deaths state Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 912. None of the latest reported deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County.
Tuesday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total to 2,740. The state has reported 35 deaths and 2,077 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County recorded 108 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county case total to 5,110. The county has also recorded 68 COVID-related deaths and 4,083 recoveries.
Moore reported 23 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's case total to 881. Moore has recorded 762 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths.
As of Friday, the county is at an orange risk level, according to the Health Department's weekly map.
With the county at more than 25 cases per 100,000 people, Norman Public Schools and the State Department of Education have classified the county as an Orange Level 2 (the Health Department does not break the orange risk designation into two levels like the district and the Department of Education do). The district is holding in-person instruction this week, and will transition to remote learning next week should the county remain at an Orange Level 2 this Friday.
The district Monday began releasing weekly COVID-19 reports showing new cases and quarantine numbers at each school site. This week's full report is available at bit.ly/2Rte2LP.
The University of Oklahoma has reported 265 cumulative COVID-19 cases from OU housing and from Goddard Health Center from August 10 to Sept. 11 (OU has not updated its case numbers on its online dashboard since last Friday). According to the dashboard, as of Sunday, 178 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman?
