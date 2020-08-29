NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,093 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including 25 new cases in Norman.
The Saturday update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 57,353. The state's Friday executive order report shows a 7.6% positive testing rate in Oklahoma.
The state's seven-day new case average climbed back up to about 679 cases Saturday. Friday evening's executive order report showed 570 current confirmed and suspected COVID hospitalizations, up from 559 hospitalizations Thursday.
Oklahoma reported 11 additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state's death toll to 797. None of the latest deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County.
With 25 new cases Saturday, Norman's case total rose to 1,840. The Department of Health has reported 1,588 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
The University of Oklahoma, which returned to in-person classes Monday, released a COVID data dashboard late Friday showing 41 total cases at the university so far. The dashboard currently shows COVID numbers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 25.
Cleveland County reported 34 new cases Saturday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,783. The Health Department has reported 63 deaths and 3,249 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 34 new cases, four are in Moore, which has reported a total of 764 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 663 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
Cleveland County is currently at a yellow level on the Health Department's color-coded risk map.
Thursday's executive order report showed 145 cumulative cases, 116 recoveries and 20 deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
