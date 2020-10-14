NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,121 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday, including 45 new cases in Norman.
Wednesday's new case number brings the state's cumulative case total to 102,614. The state's seven-day case average is at about 1,180.
Oklahoma's hospitalization numbers took a slight dip in Tuesday evening's executive order report, going down from a record high of 760 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations Monday to 749 hospitalizations Tuesday.
Oklahoma reported 13 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,132. One of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County, but was not in Norman or Moore.
As of Wednesday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,810. The state has reported 41 deaths and 3,332 recoveries in Norman.
With 101 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 7,269. The county has recorded 84 COVID-related deaths and 6,276 recoveries.
Moore reported 19 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,282. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,082 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The state will provide an updated map on Friday morning.
The weekly map, released Friday morning, shows 23.5 cases per 100,000 Cleveland County residents during the week of Oct. 2-7. NPS' latest update on cases and quarantine/isolation numbers in schools is available on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
