NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,147 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, including a record 196 new cases in Norman.
The Saturday update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 63,187. The state's Friday executive order report shows a 7.8% positive testing rate in Oklahoma.
The state's seven-day new case average climbed to about 833 cases Saturday. Friday evening's executive order report showed 472 current confirmed and suspected COVID hospitalizations, down from 518 hospitalizations Thursday.
Oklahoma reported four additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state's death toll to 850. None of the latest deaths were in Norman or Cleveland County.
With 196 new cases Saturday, which quadrupled from 49 cases Friday, Norman's case total rose to 2,278. The Department of Health has reported 1,697 recoveries and 34 deaths in the city.
Cleveland County reported a record 226 new cases Saturday, bringing its cumulative case total to 4,405. The Health Department has reported 66 deaths and 3,743 recoveries in the county.
Of the county's 226 new cases, 10 are in Moore, which has reported a total of 799 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department has recorded 709 recoveries and 13 COVID-related deaths in Moore.
Cleveland County is currently at an orange level on the Health Department's color-coded risk map.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
