The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and an additional death in Norman Thursday.
As of Thursday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,352. The state has now reported 38 deaths and 2,927 recoveries in Norman.
The Norman death is the second reported this week. Neither seems to be connected to a local longterm care facility.
Oklahoma reported 1,170 new cases statewide Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 88,369. The state's seven-day case average ticked up slightly for the first time in several days, increasing from 1,005 to 1,017 Thursday.
Wednesday's state executive order report showed 610 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, down slightly from 628 on Tuesday.
Oklahoma reported four additional deaths Thursday, including the death in Norman. The state's COVID-related death toll is at 1,035; none of the four latest deaths were identified in the last 24 hours.
With 71 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,266. The county has now recorded 72 COVID-related deaths and 5,378 recoveries.
Moore reported 17 new cases Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,088. Moore has recorded 13 COVID-related deaths and 905 recoveries.
The county is in its third week straight at an Orange Level on the state's weekly risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans. The state will update its map Friday morning.
NPS phasing back in in-person instruction after raising its threshold for a future return to remote learning last week. The district's latest update on cases and quarantine numbers in Norman schools is available here.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
