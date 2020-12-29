The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Tuesday as the city recorded another COVID-related death.
Tuesday's new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 9,135, with 8,129 recoveries.
The latest death places Norman’s death toll at 84. The city has recorded three additional deaths in the last week (though the Health Department does not report the exact date when deaths occur).
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,194 new cases in the state Tuesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 283,781.
Just over 84,000 — or about 29% — of Oklahoma’s 283,781 total cases have been reported in the month of December alone.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell to 2,594 Tuesday. The average will likely continue to be impacted by artificially low post-holiday case reports.
Statewide hospitalization numbers from Monday evening showed an all-time peak in Oklahoma's hospitalizations; 1,927 Oklahomans were confirmed or suspected to be hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday's executive order report.
The state reported 22 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,405.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 118 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 18,704. The Health Department has reported 16,181 recoveries in the county.
The county reported two additional deaths on Tuesday, including the latest death in Norman. The two deaths place the county's cumulative death toll at 153.
Moore reported 21 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,039. Tuesday's second Cleveland County death was not in Moore, which has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths and 3,512 recoveries.
Friday’s update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map showed a daily average of 83.1 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 18-24, the highest weekly average the county has ever recorded.
NPS’ updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers are available on the district’s website. The University of Oklahoma and NPS are both currently on winter break.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
