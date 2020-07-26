NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record-breaking 1,204 new cases in the state.
Sunday's new cases bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 31,285. The Health Department has also reported 24,698 recoveries.
Cleveland County reported 72 new confirmed cases.
The county's cumulative case total is 2,120 and the death toll stands at 41.
The state's COVID-related death toll remains at 496 with no new deaths reported Sunday.
The department reported 35 new cases in Norman Sunday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 1,102.
The Health Department has reported 855 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since June 10.
In Cleveland County, 42 new recoveries were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 1,666.
In Norman, 19 new recoveries were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 855.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.