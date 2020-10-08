NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,212 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday, including 41 new cases in Norman.
Thursday's numbers, delayed by a few hours by technical difficulties, bring the state's cumulative case total to 95,564. The state's seven-day case average rose again Thursday to 1,027.86.
After reaching a record high Tuesday, state hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday, dipping from 738 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations Tuesday to 697 Wednesday. A map showing the distribution of the state's hospitalizations is available in the state's nightly executive order report.
Oklahoma reported 10 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,085. Three of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County, though none were in Norman.
As of Thursday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,568. The state has reported 40 deaths and 3,137 recoveries in Norman.
With 80 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,734. The county has recorded 81 COVID-related deaths and 5,817 recoveries.
Moore reported 22 new cases Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,175. Moore reported one additional death Thursday, placing the city at 15 COVID-related deaths and 986 recoveries.
The county is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The weekly map will be updated Friday morning.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
