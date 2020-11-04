NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 23 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 127,772. The state's seven-day case average rose again Wednesday to 1,231.
The state's Tuesday evening executive order report showed 1,026 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. This is the first time the state's hospitalization numbers have topped 1,000. 349 of those cases are in Oklahoma ICUs.
With 17 additional deaths reported statewide Wednesday, the state's death toll rose to 1,392. Two of the 17 deaths occurred in Cleveland County, though neither were in Norman or Moore.
Norman reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no additional deaths. The city's cumulative case total is at 4,594, with 4,094 recoveries.
The city has recorded 59 COVID-19-related deaths, 20 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
With 45 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,871. The county has recorded 108 COVID-related deaths and 7,818 recoveries.
Moore reported 14 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 1,615. Moore has reported 17 COVID-related deaths.
Cleveland County is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest report on case, quarantine and isolation numbers in district schools is available on the district's website at bit.ly/3oNMal3.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.