NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases across the state and 11 new deaths.
With 1,267 new cases statewide Saturday, Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 122,762.
The state's seven-day case average continues to drop and is now at 1,011.
On Friday evening, the state reported 852 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations statewide with a record breaking 322 of those in the ICU. Oklahoma does not report city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
With the 11 deaths reported Saturday, the state's death toll rose to 1,337.
The City of Norman reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
The city has recorded 59 COVID-19-related deaths, 22 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
The Health Department amended its executive order report format this week, and is no longer showing case and death numbers in longterm care facilities on a nightly basis. The change means it is not possible to tell if any of the latest deaths were in Norman nursing homes.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 4,461, with 3,970 recoveries.
With 54 new cases Saturday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,622. The county reported no new COVID-19 related deaths.
The Health Department has reported 7,560 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 13 new cases Saturday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,544. Moore has reported 17 COVID-related deaths.
Friday's update to the Health Department's risk assessment map saw no change as it places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. For the week of Oct. 23-29, Cleveland County reported 27.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman?
