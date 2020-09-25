NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 30 new cases in Norman.
Friday's new case load brings the state's cumulative case total to 82,520. The state's seven-day case average is at about 1,136, its highest level yet.
Thursday evening's executive order report showed 590 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, down just slightly from 593 at the end of last week. The state's positivity rate, as of Thursday, was at 8.1%.
Oklahoma reported 12 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 993. None of the deaths occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
Friday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total to 3,176. The state has reported 36 deaths and 2,712 recoveries in Norman.
With 61 new cases Friday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 5,908. The county has also recorded 70 COVID-related deaths and 4,989 recoveries.
On Friday, the county entered its third week straight at an Orange Level on the state's weekly risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans.
NPS is holding remote instruction at all grade levels this week, but will phase in in-person instruction beginning Monday after raising its threshold for a future return to remote learning. The district's latest report on cases and quarantine numbers in Norman schools is available here.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
