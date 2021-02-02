NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,296 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday, including 21 new cases in Norman.
Tuesday's update brings Norman's totals to 12,431 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 11,495 recoveries.
Norman’s COVID-related death toll stands at 119. The city has reported 11 additional deaths in the last week, but no additional deaths since the start of February.
The Transcript will confirm and report updated Norman Regional Hospital System numbers Tuesday afternoon.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,296 new cases statewide Tuesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 392,164.
The state reported 38 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state death toll to 3,602.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell again Tuesday to 2,248, down from 2,287 on Monday.
Monday evening’s executive order report showed 1,123 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state, down from the the last report on Friday, which showed 1,184 statewide hospitalizations.
The latest numbers show a continued downward trend in the state's seven day new case average and hospitalizations, which both hit their peak in early January. Neither number has been at a level this low since the second week of November.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 90 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 26,517.
The health department has reported 24,244 recoveries in the county.
The county recorded one additional death on Tuesday, though not in Norman or Moore. The newest death brings the county death toll to 229.
Moore reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,690. The city has recorded 38 COVID-related deaths.
Friday morning’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map shows an average of 76.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 12-28, up from the 63.2 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman- coronavirus-updates.
