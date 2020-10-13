NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,309 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday, including 26 new cases in Norman.
Tuesday's new case number brings the state's cumulative case total to 101,493. The state's seven-day case average dipped slightly on Tuesday to 1,163 after two days of low case numbers at the beginning of the week (Sunday and Monday case numbers are usually relatively low because of a lag in state reporting).
Oklahoma reported another record high in statewide hospitalizations in Monday evening's executive order report with 760 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations.
Oklahoma reported 15 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,119. None of the latest deaths occurred in Cleveland County or Norman, and none were identified in the last 24 hours.
As of Monday, Norman's cumulative case total is at 3,765. The state has reported 41 deaths and 3,298 recoveries in Norman.
With 91 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached exactly 7,168. The county has recorded 83 COVID-related deaths and 6,180 recoveries.
Moore reported 18 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,263. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,062 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan.
The weekly map, released Friday morning, shows 23.5 cases per 100,000 Cleveland County residents during the week of Oct. 2-7. NPS' latest update on cases and quarantine/isolation numbers in schools is available on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.