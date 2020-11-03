NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,331 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including 28 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 126,526. The state's seven-day case average rose again Tuesday to 1,159.
The state's Monday evening executive order report showed 974 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
With 21 additional deaths reported statewide Tuesday, the state's death toll rose to 1,375. None of the 21 deaths occurred in Cleveland County, Norman or Moore.
Norman reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no additional deaths. The city's cumulative case total is at 4,571, with 4,049 recoveries.
The city has recorded 59 COVID-19-related deaths, 20 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
The Health Department is no longer sharing case and death numbers in long-term care facilities on a nightly basis. The Norman Veterans Center is currently in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sparked at least 59 cases among residents and 28 among staff in the last month and half, and has been linked to the deaths of at least 27 residents.
Norman has not reported a new death since Oct. 30, despite the fact that not all of the deaths at the Veterans Center appear to have been counted among the city's deaths. As of Tuesday, Norman has reported 24 COVID-19 deaths since Sept. 17, while a spokesperson with the Veterans Center said last week that 27 residents have died in relation to the pandemic since Sept. 17.
With 48 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,826. The county has recorded 106 COVID-related deaths and 7,732 recoveries.
Moore reported 13 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 1,601. Moore has reported 17 COVID-related deaths.
Cleveland County is at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest report on case, quarantine and isolation numbers in district schools is available on the district's website at bit.ly/3oNMal3.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.