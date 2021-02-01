NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,396 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including 35 new cases in Norman.
Norman has now reported 12,410 COVID-19 cases and 11,437 recoveries.
With no additional deaths reported Monday, Norman's COVID-related death toll stands at 119. The city reported nine additional deaths last week.
A Friday report from the state shows that three of those deaths appear to have been at Norman's Arbor House Assisted Living Center, which reported three deaths across the week of Jan. 23-29.
Norman Regional Hospital System will provide updated local hospitalization numbers on Monday afternoon.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,396 new cases statewide Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 390,868.
Monday's new case numbers are lower than the new numbers reported daily over the last week, but seem to represent a regular dip in case reporting at the beginning of the week.
The state reported 17 additional deaths Monday, bringing the state death toll to 3,564.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell again on Monday to 2,287, down from 2,340 on Sunday.
Oklahoma will update statewide hospitalization numbers in Monday evening’s executive order report.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 113 new cases on Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 26,427.
The health department has reported 24,075 recoveries in the county.
The county recorded one additional death Monday, though not in Norman or Moore. The newest death brings the county death toll to 228.
Moore reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,667. The city has recorded 38 COVID-related deaths.
Friday morning’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map shows an average of 76.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 12-28, up from the 63.2 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman- coronavirus-updates.
