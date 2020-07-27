NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another record high increase in COVID-19 cases Monday with 1,401 new cases in the state.
Monday's new cases bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 32,686. The Health Department has also reported 25,252 recoveries.
Monday's case numbers represent the highest single-day increase in cases to date. While the state did report 1,714 cases last Tuesday, 820 of those were backlogged cases, and 894 were new that day.
Monday also brought the state's highest-ever seven-day case average, which takes new cases over seven consecutive days and averages them to draw trends over time. At this time last month, Oklahoma was recording an average of about 370 new cases each day; on Monday, the case average was at about 1,036.
The state's latest hospitalization update from Friday evening showed 625 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations. Hospitalization numbers will be refreshed with Monday evening's executive order report from the Health Department.
The department reported no additional COVID deaths for the second day in a row Monday. The state's COVID-related death toll has stood at 496 since Saturday.
The department reported 28 new cases in Norman Monday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 1,130.
The Health Department has reported 869 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
The state reported 50 new cases in Cleveland County Monday, bringing the county's cumulative case total to 2,170. The county has also recorded 1,696 recoveries.
As of Friday's executive order report, the Health Department had reported 142 total COVID-19 cases, 121 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
Nursing home-specific numbers will also be updated in Monday evening's executive order report.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
