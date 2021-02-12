The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases in the state Friday, including 43 new cases in Norman.
The latest update brings Norman’s totals to 12,922 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 12,068 recoveries.
Norman’s COVID-related death toll remains at 127.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System Monday showed that like statewide hospitalizations, local COVID hospitalizations continue to trend down.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,417 new cases statewide Friday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 410,818.
The state reported 11 additional deaths Friday, bringing the state death toll to 3,959.
The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again on Friday to 1,584, down from 1,762 on Thursday. The case average has not been this low since Nov. 6, when it was at 1,465.
Friday evening’s executive order report showed 806 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide, down from 807 hospitalizations Thursday evening.
Despite high vaccination numbers and decreasing case and hospitalization numbers, Oklahomans should continue to distance, mask and maintain high physical hygiene standards in order to keep mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and all new variants, health officials say.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 126 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 27,710.
The health department has reported 25,726 recoveries in the county.
The county recorded one additional death Friday — though not in Norman or Moore — bringing the county death toll to 247. Cleveland County has recorded 12 additional deaths in the last week.
Moore reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,934. The city has recorded 39 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, though the county’s seven-day new case average is again at its lowest level in months.
The newest map shows an average of 42.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 5 through Feb. 11, down from the 49.4 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.