NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and an additional COVID-related death in Norman on Tuesday.
The state has now reported 4,039 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in Norman.
Norman has recorded eight additional COVID-19-related deaths in the last month alone. Only one of the latest deaths has been tied to a local longterm care facility (in this case, the local Oklahoma Veterans Center).
Oklahoma recorded 1,475 new cases statewide Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 109,548. The state's seven-day case average is at about 1,150 after standard low Sunday and Monday numbers.
Oklahoma's hospitalization numbers reached their highest level yet on Monday evening. Monday's executive order report showed 821 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state. Oklahoma does not report city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
The state is reporting an 8.2% case positivity rate.
Oklahoma reported 18 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,191.
With 139 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 7,764. The county has recorded 86 COVID-related deaths and 6,663 recoveries.
Moore reported 18 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,374. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,167 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan Friday.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.