NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday, including 32 new cases in Norman.
Norman has now reported 11,358 COVID-19 cases and 10,060 recoveries. The city has recorded 100 COVID-related deaths, seven of them reported in the last week.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is currently at 89 cases.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,558 new cases in the state Tuesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 358,374. Tuesday's new case total is the lowest reported in two weeks.
The state reported 43 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 3,037. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again Tuesday to 2,988, down from 3,081 on Monday.
The state did not provide its usual update on hospitalizations Monday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded just 90 new cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 23,922. In a county that's been experiencing a seven-day new case average in the high 200s for much of the last few weeks, Tuesday's new case number is abnormally low; it is, in fact, the lowest the county has reported in over a month.
The health department has reported 21,006 recoveries in the county.
The county reported one additional death Tuesday, though not in Norman or Moore. Cleveland County has recorded 191 total COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 18 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,171. Moore’s death count stands at 32.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 102.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 8-14. The number is by far the highest weekly new case average the county has recorded.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
