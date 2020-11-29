The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,721 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 42 of those in Norman.
The 1,721 new COVID-19 cases brings the state's cumulative total to 195,545. The new report drops the state’s seven-day average to 3,031.
There were 19 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,736.
Norman reported 42 new COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, bringing the city’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases to 6,674. The city reported no new COVID-19 related deaths, the city’s death toll stays at 71.
There have been 5,573 recoveries reported in the city.
Cleveland County reported 87 new COVID cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative case number to 12,889. There were two new deaths reported in the county bringing the county death toll to 128.
One of those two county deaths occurred in Moore, which now has a COVID-19 related death toll of 21. This was the second straight day where Moore reported a COVID-19 related death.
There were also 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Moore on Sunday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 2,616.
There have been 2,113 recoveries reported in the city.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest update on case and quarantine numbers by school site is available on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman?
