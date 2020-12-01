The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,737 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 68 of them in Norman.
The newest COVID-19 cases bring the state's cumulative total to 199,482. The newest report drops the state’s seven-day average to 2,696.
The average has now gone down four days in a row.
The COVID Tracking Project, a data collection project run by The Atlantic, projected last week that the Thanksgiving holiday would cause numbers to drop in the days following Thanksgiving because of decreased testing and backlog around the holiday, and that numbers will likely shoot back up the week after Thanksgiving as testing catches up and backlogs clear.
Updated hospitalization numbers from Monday evening show a record of 1,718 suspected and confirmed COVID hospitalizations statewide. 461 of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU. The state does not provide city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
There were 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,758. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County, Norman or Moore.
Norman reported 68 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative COVID-19 case total to 6,783. With no additional deaths reported, the city’s death toll remains at 71.
The state has reported 5,718 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 154 new COVID cases Tuesday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 13,132. The county has reported 128 deaths and 11,080 recoveries.
Moore reported 45 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 2,696. The city has reported 21 COVID-related deaths and 2,185 recoveries.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest update on case and quarantine numbers by school site is available on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
