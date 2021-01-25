The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,763 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday, including 73 additional cases in Norman.
Norman has now reported 12,034 COVID-19 cases and 10,918 recoveries.
The city recorded no additional deaths on Monday, leaving the local death toll at 106. Norman has recorded 17 COVID-19 deaths in the new year.
Norman Regional Hospital System will confirm updated local hospitalization numbers Monday afternoon.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,763 new cases statewide on Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 374,853. The state has reported nearly 79,000 of those cases in the new year.
The state reported 14 additional deaths Monday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 3,293.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell slightly on Monday to 2,576, down from 2,587 on Sunday. State experts say that while the apparent trend of decreasing case and hospitalizations in Oklahoma appears accurate, Oklahomans should continue taking precautions, especially due to the threat of a new COVID variant spreading in the United States.
Statewide hospitalizations, which were at 1,595 as of the last update Friday evening, will be updated again Monday night.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 184 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 25,366.
The health department has reported 22,797 recoveries in the county.
The county saw one additional death on Monday, bringing Cleveland County's death toll to exactly 200 people. The latest local death did not occur in Norman or Moore.
Moore reported 34 new cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,435. Moore’s death count stands at 33.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 63.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 15-21, down significantly from the 102.6 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.