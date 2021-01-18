The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including 53 new cases in Norman.
Norman has now reported 11,326 COVID-19 cases and 9,926 recoveries. The city has recorded 100 COVID-related deaths, eight of them reported in the last week.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is currently at 93 cases.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 1,837 new cases in the state Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 356,816. Monday's new case total is the lowest reported in more than two weeks.
The state reported seven additional deaths on Monday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,994. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again Monday to 3,081, down from 3,373 on Sunday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers will be updated Monday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 137 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 23,832. The health department has reported 20,739 recoveries in the county.
The county reported no additional deaths on Monday, leaving Cleveland County with 190 total COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 25 new cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,153. Moore’s death count stands at 32.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 102.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 8-14. The number is by far the highest weekly new case average the county has recorded.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
