NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,878 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 20 new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 131,751. The state's seven-day case average rose Friday to 1,465, its highest level yet.
Friday's new case number is the second-highest single-day increase in cases the state has ever recorded. The highest single-day increase — 2,101 new cases — was reported on Thursday this week.
The state's Thursday evening executive order report showed 1,025 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Thursday was the state's third day in a row spent at 1,000+ hospitalizations.
With 16 additional deaths reported statewide Friday, the state's death toll rose to 1,429. None of the 16 deaths occurred in Cleveland County, Norman or Moore.
Norman reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and no additional deaths. The city's cumulative case total is at 4,713, with 4,156 recoveries.
The city has recorded 60 COVID-19-related deaths.
With 37 new cases Friday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 9,058. The county has recorded 110 COVID-related deaths and 7,983 recoveries.
Moore reported 13 new cases Friday, bringing the city's cumulative case total to 1,667. Moore has reported 18 COVID-related deaths.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. Friday's update to the map shows an average of 27 cases per 100,000 people in Cleveland County during the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
