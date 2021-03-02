NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported just 111 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday, marking the lowest single-day new case report the state has seen since the second week of June.
Tuesday's new case report saw Norman's cumulative case total shrink by five cases. The city showed 13,274 total COVID-19 cases on Monday, then 13,269 total cases Tuesday.
This is the second time in the last two weeks the health department has reported a negative new case number in Norman. When the department first reported a single-day decrease in Norman's cumulative case total in April 2020, a spokesperson said the state's data is "preliminary and subject to change.”
“This data comes from the live investigation database and is constantly being updated as information is obtained,” a spokesperson said in May 2020. “The cases could have been duplicates within the database (that were removed/consolidated into one record) or they could have been reassigned to another county once the address information had been completely entered and/or verified.”
The city also recorded one additional death Tuesday, bringing Norman's death toll to 139.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at about 14 cases. Numbers from Norman Regional Hospital Systems Monday showed a slight uptick in local COVID hospitalizations over the last reporting period in February, but a slight decrease in ICU patients.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 11 new cases statewide Tuesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 424,999.
Tuesday's new case number brings the state’s seven-day case average to 683, down from 719 Monday. The state's seven-day average has not dipped into the 600s since late August 2020.
Tuesday's new case number is the lowest single-day new case report since June 8, 2020, when Oklahoma reported just 55 new COVID-19 cases. While the number is unusually low, it does fit with Oklahoma's recent pattern of declining new case numbers.
The state's hospitalization numbers also continued to decline this week. Monday evening's executive order report showed 447 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down from the 484 hospitalizations last reported Friday night.
While Oklahoma reported a massive 56 additional deaths Tuesday, the deaths occurred over the span of several months.
The health department said all deaths happened between Nov. 13, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. Just two of them are from February, while 24 are from January.
The state has now recorded 4,534 COVID-related deaths
County numbers
Cleveland County's cumulative case total shrank by 11 cases Tuesday. While the state showed 28,727 cumulative COVID-19 cases in the county as of Monday, the state dashboard showed 28,716 cases Tuesday.
The health department has reported 27,423 recoveries in the county. Tuesday's additional Norman death brings the county death toll to 274.
Moore's cumulative case total shrank by one case to 6,135 Tuesday. Moore has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map. In the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plans, Cleveland County is at an Orange Level 1 — rather than an Orange Level 2 or higher — for the first time since mid-October.
The latest map shows an average of 20.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Feb. 20-25, down from the 29.5 new case average recorded the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
