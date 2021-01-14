The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death and 145 new COVID-19 cases in Norman on Thursday.
Norman has now reported 10,968 COVID-19 cases and 9,611 recoveries. The city has now recorded 94 COVID-related deaths, three of them reported in the last week.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is currently at 121 cases.
Norman Regional Health System’s latest updated hospitalization numbers show increasing local hospitalization numbers through late December and early January.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,142 new cases in the state Thursday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 344,506. The state has reported more than 48,000 new cases and 355 additional deaths in the new year alone.
The state reported another 34 deaths on Thursday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,882. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped slightly on Thursday to 4,164, down from a high of 4,255 on Wednesday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers from Wednesday evening show 1,844 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down slightly from the 1,856 hospitalizations reported Tuesday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 283 new cases Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 22,992. The health department has reported 20,017 recoveries in the county.
With one additional death reported Thursday, the county has now recorded 179 total COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 53 new cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,976. Moore’s death count stands at 31.
The latest update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The map showed an average of 86.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 1-7. The map will be updated Friday morning.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
