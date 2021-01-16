The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death and 146 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Saturday.
Norman has now reported 11,185 COVID-19 cases and 9,775 recoveries. The city has recorded 96 COVID-related deaths.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is currently at 112 cases.
Norman Regional Health System’s latest updated hospitalization numbers show increasing local hospitalization numbers through late December and early January. The numbers will be updated Monday.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 3,621 new cases in the state Saturday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 351,665. The state has reported over 55,600 new cases and about 425 additional deaths in the new year.
The state reported another 23 deaths Saturday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,952. The state’s seven-day new case average dipped again to 3,827, down from 3,923 Friday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers from Friday evening show 1,866 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, up from the 1,847 hospitalizations reported Thursday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 306 new cases Saturday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 23,475. The health department has reported 20,383 recoveries in the county.
The number of new county cases is the second highest since Jan. 10, when the county reported 429 new cases.
Including the one additional Norman death, Cleveland County recorded three additional deaths Saturday. The county has now reported 186 total COVID-related deaths.
Moore reported 61 new cases Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,079. Moore’s death count increased from 31 to 32.
The update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 102.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 8-14. The number is by far the highest weekly new case average the county has recorded.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
