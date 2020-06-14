NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Sunday update showed 158 new COVID-19 cases, two of them in Norman.
The state's COVID-19 case total grew to 8,231 Sunday. Sunday's numbers come after two record-breaking days of case growth in Oklahoma.
The Health Department also reported 6,578 recoveries on Sunday, but did not share current hospitalization numbers.
According to the Health Department, two of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 546 total COVID-19 cases, 477 of them recovered.
The county reported no new deaths Sunday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
Oklahoma reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, leaving the state death toll at 359.
The Health Department reported two new cases in Norman Sunday, bringing the city case total to 255. The Health Department has reported 228 recoveries in Norman.
The city death toll stands at 23.
Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Friday's executive order report shows that 194 of the state's then-359 deaths were tied to Oklahoma nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
