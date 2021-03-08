NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an abnormally low 165 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, including just three in Norman.
Norman’s cumulative case total is now at 13,354. The state has reported 12,818 recoveries in Norman.
Norman’s death toll stands at 139. The state anticipates updating local death numbers on Tuesday, according to the health department.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at about 11 cases. Local hospitalization numbers from Norman Regional Health Systems will be updated Monday afternoon.
The final part of Phase Two opened Monday, expanding vaccination availability to county jails, state prisons, homeless shelters and workplaces where distancing is impossible. Elected officials at the state, county and city level are also eligible.
The vaccine was already available to health care workers, first responders, teachers and school staff, those 65 and older and Oklahomans with comorbidities.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 165 new cases statewide Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 429,162. The health department did not offer details clarifying why Monday’s new case number is so low.
The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average to 610, down from 641 Sunday.
An updated provisional death count from the CDC shows 7,219 COVID deaths in Oklahoma, up from the 7,202 cumulative deaths last reported Friday.
The State Department of Health’s death toll stood at 4,534 when last reported Tuesday. The health department should provide an updated state death toll this Tuesday.
Oklahoma’s hospitalization numbers will be updated Monday evening.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded just four new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 28,981.
The health department has reported 27,767 recoveries and 274 deaths in the county.
Moore reported one new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,192. Moore has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map places the county at a yellow level on the map, showing an average of 12.1 new cases per day in the county during the week of Feb. 26-March 4. That average is down from 20.6 new cases per day the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.