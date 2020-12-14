NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 66 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Monday as the first COVID-19 vaccines began to arrive in the state.
The newest cases in the city bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 7,985, with 6,908 recoveries.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,099 new cases in the state Monday, placing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total at 239,767. More than 21,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The first COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma will be administered to healthcare workers at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City Monday afternoon, according to the governor's office. It's not yet clear when vaccine doses will begin arriving in Cleveland County or at local hospitals.
Monday's new case number raised the state’s seven-day new case average to 3,054. The latest state epidemiology report from Friday showed a 14.8% positivity rate in Oklahoma.
The Health Department will update hospitalization numbers in Monday evening's executive order report.
The state reported eight additional deaths Monday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,072. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County.
County numbers
With 203 new cases Monday, Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 15,743. Monday is the fourth day in a row that the county has reported a new case total in the 200s.
The Health Department has reported 138 deaths and 13,449 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 46 new cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,405. Moore has recorded 22 total COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS will release updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers on Monday afternoon on its website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
