The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,119 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Wednesday, including 28 new cases in Norman.
Wednesday's update brings Norman’s totals to 12,459 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 11,583 recoveries.
Norman’s COVID-related death toll stands at 119.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,119 new cases statewide Wednesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 394,283.
The state reported 52 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state death toll to 3,654.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell again Wednesday to 2,167, down from 2,248 on Tuesday.
Tuesday evening’s executive order report showed 1,048 COVID-related hospitalizations in the state, down from Monday's 1,123 statewide hospitalizations.
The latest numbers show a continued downward trend in the state’s seven day new case average and hospitalizations, which both hit their peak in early January. Neither number has been at a level this low since the second week of November.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 86 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 26,603.
The health department has reported 24,451 recoveries in the county.
The county recorded two additional deaths Wednesday, though neither occurred in Norman or Moore. The newest deaths bring the county death toll to 231.
Moore reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,704. The city has recorded 38 COVID-related deaths.
Friday morning’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map shows an average of 76.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 12-28, up from the 63.2 new case average recorded for the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
