The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,200 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 41 of them in Norman.
The 2,200 new COVID-19 cases brings the state's cumulative total to 197,745. The newest report dropped the state’s seven-day average to 2,838.
The average has now gone down three days in a row.
The COVID Tracking Project, a data collection project run by The Atlantic, projected last week that the Thanksgiving holiday would cause two trends in COVID numbers. First, the project noted, numbers would likely drop in the days following Thanksgiving because of decreased testing and backlog around the holiday; numbers will likely shoot back up the week after Thanksgiving as testing catches up and backlogs clear.
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday and the weekend, the state has not updated hospitalization numbers since reporting an all-time high of 1,653 hospitalizations on Wednesday evening. Hospitalization numbers will be updated Monday evening.
There were seven new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,743. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County, Norman or Moore.
Norman reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative COVID-19 case total to 6,715. With no additional deaths reported Monday, the city’s death toll remained at 71.
The state has reported 5,617 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 89 new COVID cases Monday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 12,978. The county has reported 128 deaths and 10,872 recoveries.
Moore reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 2,651. The city has reported 21 COVID-related deaths and 2,144 recoveries.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest update on case and quarantine numbers by school site is available on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
