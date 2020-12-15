NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Tuesday as the state added 2,224 cases to its cumulative total.
The newest cases in the city bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 8,021, with 7,039 recoveries.
After the first Oklahoma healthcare workers received vaccinations in Oklahoma City Monday, Norman Regional Health System is receiving a shipment of vaccines that will be administered on Wednesday to its healthcare staff.
The state's vaccine distribution plan dictates that frontline healthcare workers, EMT staff and public health workers, along with staff and residents of longterm care facilities, receive the first round of immunizations. The full four-phase distribution plan is available on the state's site at bit.ly/3mia99z.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,224 new cases in the state Tuesday, putting the state's cumulative case total at 241,991. More than 21,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
Tuesday's new case number lowered the state’s seven-day new case average just slightly to 3,043.
Monday's executive order report showed 1,741 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, up from the 1,664 hospitalizations the state last reported on Friday evening.
The state reported 14 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,086. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County.
County numbers
With 89 new cases Tuesday, Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 15,832. After two straight weeks of new case numbers in the triple digits, Tuesday's new case number is unusually low for Cleveland County.
The Health Department has reported 138 deaths and 13,722 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 29 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,434. Moore has recorded 22 total COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS' updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers were released Monday afternoon on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.