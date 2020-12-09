The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 81 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Wednesday as the statewide case total rose by 2,307.
The city has now recorded 7,516 total COVID-19 cases.
A spokesperson from the Health Department responded Wednesday morning to a question about Tuesday's unusually low new case report. The department showed just one new COVID case in Norman on Tuesday.
"Cleveland county had 131 additional cases reported out (Tuesday), but OSDH doesn't track the day over day count for cities," Health Department spokesperson Anthony Triana said. "There is an active investigation, and as additional data are obtained, the data will be updated."
The city has recorded 76 COVID-19-related deaths, 14 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department has also reported 6,528 recoveries in Norman.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,307 new cases in the state Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total to 222,993. More than 20,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The state’s seven-day case average dropped slightly on Wednesday, reaching 2,950.
Tuesday night’s executive order report showed a rise in hospitalizations since over Monday evening. As of Tuesday, Oklahoma had 1,745 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations, up from 1,698 hospitalizations Monday.
The state reported 23 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 1,945.
County numbers
With 124 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 14,683. The county has reported nearly 1,400 of those total cases in the last week alone.
The county recorded an additional COVID-related death on Wednesday, brining the county death toll to 134. The health department has reported 12,651 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 58 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,125. Moore has reported 21 COVID-related deaths.
The latest update to the health department’s risk assessment map placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS released school-specific case and quarantine numbers on its site Monday afternoon.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
