The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,320 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, including 65 additional cases in Norman.
Norman has now reported 12,181 COVID-19 cases and 11,197 recoveries.
With no new local deaths reported Thursday, Norman's COVID-related death toll stands at 112.
The latest numbers from Norman Regional Hospital System show that local hospitalizations were up slightly during the week of Jan. 9-15 when compared with the previous week.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,320 new cases statewide on Thursday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 381,430.
The state reported 35 additional deaths on Thursday, placing the statewide death toll at 3,423.
The state’s seven-day new case average fell slightly on Thursday to 2,626, down from 2,678 on Wednesday.
Oklahoma hospitalizations dropped again from 1,322 on Tuesday evening to 1,250 on Wednesday, continuing the trend of declining statewide hospitalizations.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 172 new cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 25,763.
The health department has reported 23,443 recoveries in the county.
The county recorded one additional death on Thursday, bringing the county death toll to 216. Cleveland County has now reported 52 deaths in the new year, 22 of them reported in the last week alone.
The newest county death was in Moore, which has now recorded 36 COVID-related deaths, four of them reported in the last week. Moore reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 5,530.
The latest update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
The map showed an average of 63.2 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 15-21, down significantly from the 102.6 new case average recorded for the week before. The map will be updated Jan. 28.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.