Oklahoma’s COVID-19 case count continued to increase significantly Thursday as the state reported 2,342 new cases and the seven-day rolling average rose to its highest level in months.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 1,832, the highest it’s been since February. The new case count brings the state’s cumulative total to 491,680 COVID-19 cases.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,766 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,531 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, as of Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 888 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 255 of them in the ICU. Forty of those 888 are pediatric hospitalizations.
According to data released Wednesday night, 76% of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 30 days were people who were not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated 18-64-year-olds accounted for 48% of COVID hospitalizations, while vaccinated 18-64-year-olds made up only 6.1% of COVID hospitalizations in that timeframe.
Statewide, a total of 1.6 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, leaving about half of Oklahoma’s adults unvaccinated and at a heightened risk for COVID-19.
According to the CDC, Oklahoma is seventh in the nation for new cases each day per 100,000 residents.
The statistic is worrisome to Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID-19 officer for the University of Oklahoma.
“We’re certainly seeing a big surge in COVID cases in Oklahoma,” he said. “On Nov. 6 of 2020, there were 1,416 new cases per day, then the following day we had a huge spike in new cases per day.
“On Feb. 11 we had 1,862 new cases per day, and now in Oklahoma we are at 1,832 new cases per day … What I’m concerned about is, we are way ahead of new cases per day then we were before school started last year. So, I do have real concern.”
City numbers
On Wednesday, the City of Norman reported 270 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, the highest new case report the city has seen in months. The state provides updated city-specific case numbers each Wednesday.
The 270 new cases brought Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,995.
The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths Wednesday, leaving Norman’s COVID-19 death toll at 198 as of Wednesday.
The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now, and does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.
The health department has reported 14,462 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 656 new COVID cases over the last week, the most the county has recorded since the state started reporting local cases on a weekly basis in March.
This week’s update brings the county’s cumulative case count to 32,870.
The state on Wednesday reported three additional deaths in Cleveland County, though the investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when the deaths occurred. The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 449.